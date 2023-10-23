Edwards rushed the ball 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Lions. He added one reception on one target for 80 yards.

Edwards handled nearly all of the work out of Baltimore's backfield, accounting for 14 of 18 carries by the team's running backs. He did well with the opportunity, tallying a long gain of 20 yards while also finding the end zone from two yards away. Edwards capped his performance with an 80-yard catch-and-run midway through the third quarter. His production as a pass catcher shouldn't be counted on given that he has only four targets in seven games this season, but he has a role near the goal line and is a threat to score on a weekly basis.