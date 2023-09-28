Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after Wednesday's practice that Edwards is not in the NFL's concussion protocol, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Edwards was a full participant in the Ravens' first Week 4 practice, and Harbaugh's comments following the session indicate that the running back is in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland since he won't be subject to the five-step protocol. The 27-year-old carried 11 times for 51 yards before exiting late in the fourth quarter of this past weekend's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was apparently never diagnosed with a brain injury.