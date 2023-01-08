site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Exits Sunday's game
RotoWire Staff
Edwards is being evaluated for a possible head injury during Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Before leaving the contest, Edwards had carried four times for 16 yards. In his absence, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are next up for the Ravens' Week 18 backfield touches.
