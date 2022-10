Edwards (knee) is expected to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers, barring any pregame setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the same goes for TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman. The trio's Week 8 statuses are in line to be officially confirmed once the Ravens' inactives are posted in advance of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.