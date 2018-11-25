Edwards is likely to serve as the Ravens' starting running back in Sunday's game against the Raiders with Alex Collins (foot) inactive for the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Collins' surprising scratch opens the door for Edwards to build on his breakout performance in the Week 11 win over the Bengals, during which the undrafted rookie out of Rutgers rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The installation of Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback in place of the injured Joe Flacco (hip) likely factored into Edwards' spike in usage, as the two rookies had previously shared the field frequently when Jackson replaced Flacco in special packages in the weeks prior. With that in mind, it's likely that Edwards would have retained a premium role on offense with Flacco missing another contest, but Collins' absence offers further certainty regarding Edwards' potential workload. Javorius Allen and Ty Montgomery are both active to offer relief in the backfield, but both profile mainly as pass-catching options rather than direct threats to Edwards' usage on the ground.