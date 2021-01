Edwards (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of his Week 17 status will arrive prior to the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with Baltimore facing Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET. If Edwards -- who was added to to the Ravens' injury report Friday -- is good to go, he would likely split work out of the backfield with J.K. Dobbins.