Ravens' Gus Edwards: Expects to play Week 14
Edwards is continuing with treatment of his ankle injury but believes he'll be available for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The Ravens swapped out Kenneth Dixon (knee) for Alex Collins (foot) as residents of injured reserve, but Edwards remained the lead runner in this backfield Week 13 in Atlanta. After three impressive performances in a row, Edwards has recorded 61 carries for 315 yards and one touchdown during that stretch. However, he was seen limping off the field near the end of Sunday's game, increasing the likelihood that he'd be on the injury report this week. Wednesday's version will reveal Edwards' level of participation.
