Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that the Ravens "plan" for Edwards (hamstring) to be available Week 11 against the Panthers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore currently is on bye, so Edwards seemingly will use the respite to put himself in a position to play for the first time since Week 8, when he sustained a minor right hamstring issue. He was held out Monday at New Orleans, which allowed Kenyan Drake to lead the backfield to the tune of 24 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns and two catches (on two targets) for 16 yards. Edwards' listing on Ravens injury reports next week will be telling for his chances to join Drake as available to the team's ground-based attack.