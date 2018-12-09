Ravens' Gus Edwards: Facing competition from Dixon
Edwards took 16 caries for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Though still effective in his role as the Ravens' lead back, Edwards finished with four-week lows for both carries and rushing yards while once again failing to catch a pass. Kenneth Dixon was ultimately more productive with less work, taking eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and adding one catch for 21 yards. Between his lack of pass-catching contribution and Dixon's recent emergence, Edwards makes for a risky play in Week 15 against the shaky Tampa Bay defense, though his role does also come with a reasonable weekly ceiling.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14