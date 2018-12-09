Edwards took 16 caries for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Though still effective in his role as the Ravens' lead back, Edwards finished with four-week lows for both carries and rushing yards while once again failing to catch a pass. Kenneth Dixon was ultimately more productive with less work, taking eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and adding one catch for 21 yards. Between his lack of pass-catching contribution and Dixon's recent emergence, Edwards makes for a risky play in Week 15 against the shaky Tampa Bay defense, though his role does also come with a reasonable weekly ceiling.

