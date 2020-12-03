Edwards rushed nine times for just 10 yards but did notch a one-yard touchdown in the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Wednesday.

As his final line indicates, Edwards mostly had a miserable time finding running room against the Steelers' stingy defensive front. However, he did salvage his day to an extent from a fantasy perspective by powering into the end zone from a yard out with 2:07 remaining in the first quarter to parlay a Ray-Ray McCloud muffed punt into points. Edwards' extended opportunity Wednesday came with both Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but with both players likely to be ready for Tuesday night's Week 14 battle versus the Cowboys, his role could be more modest in that contest.