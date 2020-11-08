Edwards carried the ball 11 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

While he didn't gain much real estate, Edwards was able to run for a TD for the third straight game. All three scores have come since Mark Ingram (ankle) got hurt, and Edwards' fantasy value in Week 10 will largely depend on whether Ingram is back in the lineup.