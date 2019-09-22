Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gains 68 yards in loss
Edwards ran for 53 yards on seven carries and added two catches for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.
The 7.6 yards per clip were obviously a welcomed sight after Edwards inefficient start to the season. The question is, however, whether Sunday's improve effectiveness will lead to more opportunities moving forward. Veteran Mark Ingram has been a beast to start the year with five touchdowns in three games, including three Sunday. Edwards has value in keeping Ingram fresh, but -- until the veteran cools or Edwards strings together a few more days like he had Sunday -- his value probably isn't high enough to play.
More News
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Sees reduced role in Week 2•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Heavy workload, modest production•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Should have role in opener•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Rests for Preseason Week 3•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Back after two missed practices•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Misses practice opportunities•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...