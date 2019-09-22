Edwards ran for 53 yards on seven carries and added two catches for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.

The 7.6 yards per clip were obviously a welcomed sight after Edwards inefficient start to the season. The question is, however, whether Sunday's improve effectiveness will lead to more opportunities moving forward. Veteran Mark Ingram has been a beast to start the year with five touchdowns in three games, including three Sunday. Edwards has value in keeping Ingram fresh, but -- until the veteran cools or Edwards strings together a few more days like he had Sunday -- his value probably isn't high enough to play.