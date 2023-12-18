Edwards rushed 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

Edwards came just short of scoring his 11th touchdown of the season on a second-quarter carry by the goal line. He was brought down just outside the end zone, and a post-play personal foul moved Baltimore's offensive back 15 yards, setting the stage for a 16-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Isaiah Likely on the next play. Edwards made no mistake with his next goal-line opportunity in the fourth quarter, powering in a one-yard touchdown run to extend Baltimore's lead to 17-7. After scoring nine touchdowns in a five-game span, Edwards rushed just 14 times for 41 yards without a touchdown over the next two games, but he bounced back while handling his heaviest workload since Week 8. Edwards could continue to see elevated usage against the 49ers in Week 16, as fellow running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win with what looked like a serious injury.