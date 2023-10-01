Edwards rushed 15 times for 48 yards and caught two of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns.

After ultimately avoiding entering the concussion protocol after exiting the Week 3 loss to the Colts, Edwards suited up in Week 4 and led the Ravens in rushing attempts while Justice Hill (foot) and Melvin Gordon got just three carries apiece. Lamar Jackson ran in two touchdowns, and the quarterback now has four rushing touchdowns to Edwards' one, but Edwards has pulled away as the team's primary running back heading into a Week 5 trip to Pittsburgh.