Edwards is one of four running backs who are active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, with J.K. Dobbins (knee) playing for the first time since Week 6 and with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill also dressing for the contest, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Zrebiec suggests that Hill will likely be used mainly on special teams, while Drake is expected to rank third in the pecking order at running back. However, the return of Dobbins from injured reserve could prevent Edwards from handling an overwhelming share of the early-down work, even though Edwards' snap counts had already been managed over the past two games following a three-week absence beforehand. Edwards doesn't shape up as a high-upside fantasy play Week 14, given his lack of pass-down role and the fact that he now faces more competition for carries.