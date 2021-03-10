The Ravens are giving Edwards a restricted free agent tender, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
GM Eric DeCosta hinted at this earlier in the week, but the team still hasn't specified which RFA tender Edwards will get. It'll likely be a second-round designation, which comes with a $3.38 million salary and the right of first refusal on any offer sheet. If it is indeed a second-round tender, Edwards will be highly unlikely to receive offers from other teams. He's one of four RBs on Baltimore's offseason roster, joined by JK Dobbins, Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams.