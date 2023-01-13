Edwards (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff opener against the Bengals.
Edwards, who previously relayed that he had cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, was listed as a full practice participant Friday, paving the way for him to remain part of the Ravens' backfield mix this weekend. With top signal caller Lamar Jackson (knee) still out and Tyler Huntley (shoulder, questionable) a candidate to draw the start at QB on Sunday, the Ravens could lean heavily on their ground games versus Cincinnati. In that context, Edwards figures to log complementary touches behind J.K. Dobbins, with Justice Hill and/or Kenyan Drake in reserve.