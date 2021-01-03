site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
Edwards (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable with the back issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Week 17. Edwards is poised to split backfield work with J.K. Dobbins in the final game of the regular season.
