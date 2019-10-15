Edwards carried the ball six times for 34 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win against the Bengals.

Aside from a 25-yard run in the second quarter, none of Edwards' other five rushes went for more than three yards. The lengthy dash was his longest of the season and helped him surpass 30 yards on the ground for the third time in six games. Despite his presence in the Ravens' top-ranked run offense, Edwards is a distant third in the pecking order behind Mark Ingram and quarterback Lamar Jackson.