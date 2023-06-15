Edwards (undisclosed) returned to practice for June minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

He missed OTAs the week prior, with coach John Harbaugh suggesting it was a matter of caution rather than a setback or serious injury. Edwards missed all of 2021 and the first six games of 2022 after suffering an ACL tear in the 2021 preseason, then sat out an additional three games last November with a hamstring injury. He and the Ravens reached an agreement in March to reduce his salary for the upcoming season, the final year of his contract, though the remaining money is guaranteed and he can earn the rest back via incentives. Edwards thus stands as the favorite to land second on the depth chart behind J.K. Dobbins, who missed June minicamp with a soft tissue injury that Harbaugh doesn't consider serious. Behind those two, the Ravens have fifth-year pro Justice Hill and undrafted rookies Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright