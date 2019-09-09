Edwards had 17 carries for 56 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.

The second-year running back actually led the team in carries, but he was far less efficient than Mark Ingram, who racked up 107 yards and two scores on just 14 carries. Even so, the fact that Edwards saw a heavy workload, particularly compared to rookie Justice Hill's seven carries, shows that he is the clear No.2 back in this offense. And Hill's 3.9 YPC likely won't be enough to change that heading into Week 2 against Arizona. Edwards also shouldn't be expected to lead the Ravens in carries on a week-to-week basis, though, so it's possible that Sunday will be Edwards' high water mark in that category this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories