Edwards is expected to be thrust into a larger role in the Baltimore backfield Sunday against the Bengals with J.K. Dobbins expected to be rested for the Week 18 contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Even though it has the chance to host a playoff game next week with a win over Cincinnati, a Chargers loss to the Broncos and a favorable coin flip, Baltimore won't risk exposing Dobbins, its top running back, to a potential injury in advance of the postseason. With Dobbins having taken the lead role out of the backfield since being activated from injured reserve Week 14, Edwards has faded from the game plan. He saw a season-low three carries in last week's loss to the Steelers, with head coach John Harbaugh acknowledging afterward that he had "no excuse" for Edwards' reduced role. Dobbins' absence for Week 18 will allow Harbaugh to get Edwards more involved as the Ravens' top option on the ground, while Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake likely handle most of the passing-down and change-of-pace work.