Ravens' Gus Edwards: Held out of practice
Edwards didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, but he may have just been held out for rest after handling 40 carries the past two weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards didn't mention any injury while taking with the media Wednesday morning. This may just be a matter of rest or a minor ailment, but it still worth keeping an eye on Wednesday afternoon when the Ravens release their initial injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Fellow running back Alex Collins (foot) also was held out of Wednesday's practice, leaving Ty Montgomery and Javorius Allen as the only players available in the backfield.
