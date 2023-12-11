Edwards rushed the ball six times for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Rams.

Edwards continued to see his role slip relative to Keaton Mitchell, as his six carries were his lowest mark since Week 9 and his 15 yards were his fewest from scrimmage this season. Edwards will likely maintain the goal-line role, though Lamar Jackson threw for three long touchdowns in Sunday's victory, so touches near the goal line were very limited. Given the emergence of Mitchell, it will be difficult to trust Edwards down the stretch of the campaign.