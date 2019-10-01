Edwards had six carries for 28 yards and caught his only target for an eight-yard gain against the Browns.

Edwards had just one fewer carry than he did against Kansas City, but the Browns had more success in stopping him as he was held to 4.7 yards per carry as opposed to the 7.6 he was tearing off against the Chiefs. Mark Ingram remains the clear lead back, but Edwards is still ahead of Justice Hill in the pecking order and should continue to see a handful of carries each week.