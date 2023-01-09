Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Edwards (head) is in the concussion protocol, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Edwards exited the regular-season finale against the Bengals due to a head injury, and he appears to have been concussed on the play. He will have to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to suit up for the rematch in the wild-card round. J.K. Dobbins is expected to lead Baltimore's backfield in the playoffs, but more touches could be available for Kenyan Drake or Justice Hill if Edwards is unable to play.