Edwards (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Assuming no setbacks with his ankle, Edwards, who has logged 40 carries for a total of 233 yards over the past two weeks, is in line to see his share of work on the ground Sunday while sharing rushing touches with signal-caller Lamar Jackson, who will start in place of Joe Flacco (hip) for the third straight game. With Alex Collins (foot) having been place on injured reserve, Ty Montgomery, Kenneth Dixon and Javorius Allen are available to handle complementary duties in Week 13.

