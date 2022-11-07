Edwards (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Saints.
Given that Edwards is unavailable, look for Kenyan Drake to lead the Ravens' backfield Monday, with Justice Hill mixing in and Mike Davis in reserve. When Edwards saw 16 snaps (and carried 11 times) in the team's Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, Drake parlayed his 44 snaps into 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown, while Hill (16 snaps) recorded four carries for 28 yards.
