Edwards is in line for an increased role Thursday against the Steelers after Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The Ravens' backfield depth is depleted in light of this news, but Edwards has shown he can handle an increased workload in the past. Edwards got the start against the Steelers in Week 17 of 2019 and took 21 carries for 130 yards. He also had his best game of the season to this point against Pittsburgh when he took 16 carries for 87 yards and a score. Edwards is coming off his quietest outing of the season -- a three-carry, six-yard performance against the Titans -- but that was due in part to Dobbins seeing the bulk of the backfield work. Look for Edwards to handle most of the carries Thursday against the Steelers.