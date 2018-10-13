Edwards was promoted to the Ravens' 53-man roster Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards reverted to the Ravens' practice squad after failing to make their final roster prior to the season kicking off. He has now been promoted to provide depth at running back behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen, as De'Lance Turner (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve. Barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, he is not expected to make an impact on offense.

