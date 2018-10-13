Ravens' Gus Edwards: Joins Ravens
Edwards was promoted to the Ravens' 53-man roster Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards reverted to the Ravens' practice squad after failing to make their final roster prior to the season kicking off. He has now been promoted to provide depth at running back behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen, as De'Lance Turner (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve. Barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, he is not expected to make an impact on offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...