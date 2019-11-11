Play

Edwards had four carries for 17 yards Sunday against the Bengals.

Even in a blowout, Edwards didn't factor into the game script much as he played just 11 offensive snaps, which marked a new season low. His four carries were his lowest since Week 2, when he posted three rushes for 11 yards. One reason for optimism regarding Edwards' stat line is that the Ravens ran just 45 plays and had the ball for a mere 23:49, so it's not as though the Ravens were leaning heavily on the other running backs. Edwards and the Ravens play host to the Texans in Week 11.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories