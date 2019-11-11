Ravens' Gus Edwards: Just four carries in blowout
Edwards had four carries for 17 yards Sunday against the Bengals.
Even in a blowout, Edwards didn't factor into the game script much as he played just 11 offensive snaps, which marked a new season low. His four carries were his lowest since Week 2, when he posted three rushes for 11 yards. One reason for optimism regarding Edwards' stat line is that the Ravens ran just 45 plays and had the ball for a mere 23:49, so it's not as though the Ravens were leaning heavily on the other running backs. Edwards and the Ravens play host to the Texans in Week 11.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...