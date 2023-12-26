Edwards rushed the ball nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers. He also recorded one reception on one target for 39 yards.

Edwards took a back seat to Justice Hill in overall opportunities in the absence of Keaton Mitchell (knee), but he still managed one of his more productive games from a yardage perspective. He delivered in his typical goal-line role by plunging into the end zone from one yard away early in the second quarter. Uncharacteristically, he also delivered as a pass catcher on a 39-yard catch and run just after halftime, though he was denied the end zone from five yards away one play later. It appears that Edwards has moved into a timeshare in the backfield with Hill, though he's almost certain to maintain goal-line opportunities -- maintaining his fantasy appeal.