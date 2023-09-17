Edwards rushed 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.

Edwards had one fewer carry than Justice Hill in Baltimore's first game since J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) went down for the season, but the former mustered 21 more rushing yards to lead the team. While Edwards is a non-factor in the passing game (18 career catches in 54 games), his 6-foot-1, 238-pound frame makes him an effective short-yardage back, and Edwards converted from one yard out to open the scoring in the first quarter. A near-even split with Hill moving forward would make Edwards a serviceable option if he continues to get goal-line carries, and the Ravens could go with a run-heavy approach as home favorites against the Colts in Week 3.