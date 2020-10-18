Edwards carried 14 times for 26 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles.
With Mark Ingram exiting due to an ankle injury, Edwards led the team in carries and found the end zone from seven yards out in the first quarter. Meanwhile, rookie J.K. Dobbins took on double-digit touches for the first time in his young career, though his output was nothing to write home about. Both backs would stand to take on larger roles in Week 8 against the Steelers if Ingram is still on the mend, but the team's upcoming bye could afford him time to heal, which would maintain the team's backfield-by-committee approach.