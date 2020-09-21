Edwards carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 73 yards in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Texans.
After rookie J.K. Dobbins scored twice in the Ravens' opener, it looked like Edwards has been relegated to the bottom of the depth chart, but only Lamar Jackson carried the ball more often Sunday than he did. There was plenty of yards to go around for the entire Baltimore backfield, as the team amassed 230 rushing yards in total, but it could be tough to predict from week to week which RB will see the biggest share. Edwards could still be productive on limited touches in Week 3 against a Kansas City defense that just gave up over 100 scrimmage yards to both Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley in an overtime victory.