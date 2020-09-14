Edwards had four carries for 17 yards Sunday against the Browns.
The physical runner is facing added competition for carries this season with rookie J.K. Dobbins in the fold and Mark Ingram remaining the starter. Edwards still got some work, playing 25 percent of the team's total snaps. However, two of his carries came on the final drive when Baltimore was running out the clock. Edwards is effective on a per-carry basis, but he is locked into a very specific role that does not lend itself to much volume when Ingram and Dobbins are healthy.