GM Eric DeCosta said the Ravens plan to keep Edwards for 2021, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards' undrafted background allows him to become a restricted free agent after only three accrued seasons in the NFL. Given these comments from DeCosta, it sounds like the Ravens will either give Edwards a RFA tender or negotiate a contract to avoid the process. A second-round tender for $3.38 million should be enough to dissuade any other team from signing Edwards to an offer sheet, as the Ravens would get a second-round pick if they declined to match. An original-round tender, on the other hand, wouldn't carry any protection besides the right of first refusal to match an offer sheet. The upside with an original-round tender is that it costs only $2.13 million, which is less than two-thirds the price of a second-round tag. In any case, Baltimore's other RBs under contract are J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams, while Mark Ingram is now a free agent after being waived in January.