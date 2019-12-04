Edwards ran for 15 yards on six carries and added a seven-yard catch during Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.

Predictably, Edwards' usage and efficiency dropped precipitously when forced to face off against a stouter defense in a closer game. After beating up on the Texans and Rams in back-to-back blowouts, Edwards -- and the Ravens offense as a whole -- struggled against the 49ers. A similarly tough matchup awaits Sunday in Buffalo, though the Bills have been gashed at times in the run game, surrendering 4.5 yards per rush, 21st in the league.