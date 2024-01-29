Edwards rushed three times for 20 yards and secured his only target for 16 yards in the Ravens' 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Edwards did plenty with his sparse opportunities, but the Ravens took an atypical pass-heavy approach, even before game script dictated as much. That left the veteran back with little to do on the afternoon, leading to his lowest touch count since Week 17 of the 2022 campaign. Edwards' lackluster season-closing performance notwithstanding, the Rutgers product enjoyed a highly successful regular season that saw him post a career-high 810 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while adding new personal bests in receptions (12) and receiving yards (180) as well across 17 games.