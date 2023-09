Edwards (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

Edwards was evaluated for a concussion during this past Sunday's game against the Colts, so it remains to be seen if he's fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage. Still, Edwards' full participation in Wednesday's practice suggests that he should be available for Sunday's game against the Browns, barring any setbacks. Meanwhile, fellow RB Justice Hill (foot) remained sidelined for the session.