Edwards (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.
In his return from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, Edwards started Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns and logged 23 snaps en route to pacing the Ravens' rushing attack with 16 carries for 66 yards and two TDs. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's likely that Edwards' listed limitations suggest that his reps would have been managed had the team practiced Monday. Added context regarding his Week 8 status will arrive Tuesday, but we'd expect the running back to be available for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers.