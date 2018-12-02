Ravens' Gus Edwards: Logs 21 carries Sunday
Edwards carried 21 times for 82 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons.
As expected, Edwards led the Ravens' Week 13 backfield, even though he approached the weekend with a "questionable" designation due to an ankle issue. It's worth noting that with four minutes left in the game, Edwards was spotted limping off the field, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. We'll have to see if that turns into anything that may impact the running back's Week 14 status. With Alex Collins (foot) on IR, Kenneth Dixon and Ty Montgomery are next up in the Ravens' RB pecking order behind Edwards.
