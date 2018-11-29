Edwards (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

The same applies to Alex Collins (foot), which would seem to put both on track to play Sunday against the Falcons. We'll circle back on Edwards' status Friday to see if the Ravens list him as questionable or remove him altogether from their Week 13 injury report. After having logged 40 carries over the past two weeks, Edwards appears to poised to head the Baltimore backfield once again this weekend, heath permitting.

