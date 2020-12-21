Edwards rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards in Week 15 against the Jaguars. He added two receptions for 36 yards.

Edwards led the Ravens offense on their opening drive, taking the first two handoffs of the game. However, he was ultimately out-touched by J.K. Dobbins 15-11. Despite the limited workload, Edwards had chances to produce, specifically taking a handoff to the two-yard line before being replaced by Dobbins to begin the second quarter. Similarly, Edwards broke off a 34-yard run early in the third quarter that ended five yards shy of the end zone, though Lamar Jackson ultimately capped the drive with a touchdown rush of his own. Edwards should be in line for a similar workload in Week 16 against the Giants.