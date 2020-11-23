Edwards logged three carries for six yards in Week 11 against the Titans.

Edwards was out-carried by J.K. Dobbins 15-3 and made no notable contributions to the outcome of the game. He did get one carry more than Mark Ingram, who has seen his role in the offense diminished. Even so, since Ingram returned in Week 10 against New England, Edwards has commanded only 10 rushing attempts across two contests.