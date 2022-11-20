Edwards (hamstring/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report notably differs from one from Adam Schefter of ESPN just a few hours prior, in which Schefter relayed that Edwards was expected to play but likely in only a limited capacity. More clarity on Edwards' status one way or the other should come when Baltimore releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but at the very least, fantasy managers shouldn't count on the running back taking on double-digit carries like he had in both of his other two appearances this season. Assuming Edwards is sidelined Sunday or only available in a limited capacity, Kenyan Drake will be poised to headline the Baltimore rushing attack.