Ravens' Gus Edwards: Minimal role against Saints
Edwards had two carries for zero yards Sunday against the Saints.
With the Ravens locked in a tight and competitive game, the team's running back rotation tightened up Sunday with Alex Collins and Javorius Allen combining to play 85 percent of the offensive snaps and take 61 percent of the carries. Thus, there wasn't much work left over for Edwards as the No. 3 tailback. Look for Edwards to remain a fringe option in the Baltimore offense who sees the bulk of his playing time when the game is out of reach. He and the rest of the Ravens will head to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 8.
