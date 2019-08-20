Ravens' Gus Edwards: Misses practice opportunities
Edwards (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday and Monday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The same goes for Kenneth Dixon (knee), who along with Edwards and Justice Hill is part of a tough battle for backup work behind Mark Ingram. The Ravens could use this as an opportunity to take another close look at the rookie in Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...