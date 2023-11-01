Edwards (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.

In the Ravens' 31-24 win over the Cardinals in Week 8, Edwards was on the field for 34 of a possible 65 snaps on offense, while racking up 19 carries for 80 yards with three TDs and two catches for 14 yards. It remains to be seen if Edwards' toe injury might impact his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks or if his absence Wednesday was maintenance-related. Added context that front will arrive when the Ravens' Thursday injury report is posted. Next up for backfield touches if Edwards is limited or out this weekend would be Justice Hill, and Keaton Mitchell to a lesser degree.