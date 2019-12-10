Edwards had four carries for 20 yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.

The Ravens have played close games in each of the past two weeks and Edwards' playing time has suffered as he's combined for 10 carries for 35 yards in that span. Meanwhile, Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson have been taking on the bulk of the rushing workload. That said, with Baltimore checking in as two-touchdown favorites for Thursday's game against the Jets, there's a chance Edwards' workload ticks up in Week 15.